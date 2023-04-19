Department of Planning and Permitting issuing notice of violation to owners of abandoned bus

IHS said in a statement to KITV4, "What happened to the victim of this assault is unconscionable. Fortunately, our shelter staff were there to call the police and protect her from further harm that night. But of course, for the nearby community, there is still uneasiness around the site, so we are grateful that action is being taken to protect others who work or stay nearby" shares the director of philanthropy and community relations at IHS, Jill Wright.
Environmental advocate, Carroll Cox, says this area is dangerous for residents and the environment.
"It serves as a haven for people that are willing to assault others even just give them safe refuge to commits acts of violence against people" shares Cox.
Along with the danger it poses, the area has been littered with trash, old bicycle parts, and other junk.
That's why the the Department of Planning and Permitting is taking steps to have the area cleaned up. It's in the process of drafting a notice of violation telling the property owners to remove all the litter and maintain the premises free of garbage at all times.
Cox says the DPP should go a step further-he says the bus needs to removed immediately to prevent threats to the community and environment.
"They have the regulator authority and they should evoke it and take action no more tolerance for this nonsense."
The Department of Planning and Permitting could not provide comment at this time.