Department of Planning and Permitting issuing notice of violation to owners of abandoned bus

  • Updated
Abandoned bus on Dillingham Boulevard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- An abandoned bus has been alongside Dillingham Boulevard for months now causing threats to surrounding residents and the environment.

The concerns grew after a 50-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in March. After the woman was assaulted she fled next door to to the Institute for Human Services (IHS) for help.

2 men arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman on abandoned bus in Kalihi

