Department of Hawaiian Home Lands struggling to fill dozens of vacancies

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is positioned to build thousands of homes, but it's the positions behind the desk that first need to be filled.
"It's very clear that we are in an emergency situation where we need to act quickly," said DHHL director Kali Watson.
With $600 million and 20 projects in the works, the goal is to fast track the building of at least 3,000 new homes.
But it's struggling to fill about 60 positions -- everything from engineers and genealogists to clerks and accountants.
"We need to kind of effectively handle and process these projects so that's where the workers as well as employees, as well as third party entities that can assist and help us is so important," he said.
Because manpower is critical to the success of the program, DHHL is willing to pay.
"We're trying to provide housing as well as programs to help address the problems plaguing the beneficiaries of homestead program," Watson added. "But I think also we are able to pay better than most other organizations because we do have $600 million that we can use to fund these employment positions that are needed."
And you don't even need prior training. The department will train you so you can help accomplish the mission of getting more Hawaiians into homes.
"What better place than some place like DHHL where we're going to have a ton of projects that are going to be moving forward, and that you can develop your skill sets," he said. "But hopefully, with the self satisfaction of actually helping people."
There's also an urgency to hire because the department has a June 2025 deadline to use the $600 million or lose it.