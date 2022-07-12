Democratic candidates for Hawaii governor face off in KITV4's Debate Night

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Homelessness, high taxes, and tourism - were some of the issues debated tonight by Hawaii's gubernatorial candidates during a three hour special hosted by KITV4. The three frontrunners on the Democratic ticket for governor, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, and Kai Kahele, engaged in their own debate.
Some of the questions viewers wanted to know, that we asked for you: What would these candidates do to give financial help for the middle class?
Cayetano said that's the heart of her campaign, because without the middle class, we don't have thriving community. She says she'd ask, "What's taking so long?" She would review the permitting process and collaborate with the county to eliminate any duplicity in the permitting process.
Kahele would review legal mechanisms for out-of-state owners driving up housing costs, strengthen tenant rights, impose a vacancy tax on the 70,000 vacant homes Oahu, look into a state rent stabilization program, and work with military to have more active duty military members live on base.
Green said he would eliminate regressive taxes like the tax on food and medication, something he's pushed for years. He pitched a gas tax holiday, and would work wiht the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to use the $600 million in funds to help build homes for the 27,000 Hawaiians on the Homestead waitlist.
As for the growing homeless problem across the state, Cayetano would first identify what makes up homelessness. She noted some of it's caused by mental illness, some by substance abuse, some by poverty. For mental illness, she "would call for a designated facility for a continuum of care."
Kahele said, "We need to build housing for our homeless. Our values need to reflect in the policies we advocate for." He pointed to his work with USA Vets to help find jobs and homes for the houseless.
Green noted that his team has already done this in his capacity as our current Lt. Governor. "We built a Kauhale in Kalaeloa; tiny homes built in partnership with the private sector that are reuniting families.We did this. We'll do more if I'm Governor."
As to the hot button issue of crime, which many residents perceive to be spiking, Green says the spike in crime is due to desperation, many of whom he believes come from ice addicts. "We need to address that sickness. We can't be soft on crime, but we also shouldn't focus on nonviolent crime. It absorbs all our resources," he says, pointing to Mayor Kirk Caldwell's regular homeless sweeps that "chase homeless around." Green said of the violent criminals who are incarcerated, state policies need to "care for people better. The new prison needs to be healing campus," he said.
Cayetano said she would focus on repeat offenders and work with the public safety department to rehabilitate inmates, otherwise they are just "wasting their time in there." She'd also like to "reach out and work with the county to see how to incentivize (police officer candidates) to come here."
Kahele said, "Being tough on crime is not effective. It costs more taxpayer dollars, it floods prisons, and it's an outdated model." He prefers to look at criminal and judicial policies instead, including restoring clemency to some cases.
Turning to the state's main industry, tourism, all candidates say they would diversify it. Kahele would explore tourism that spotlights sustainability, healthcare, and sports. Green agreed, citing people who travel to other places for healthcare tend to spend more per person, and the side benefit is that the state benefits from surplus healthcare. Cayetano also wants to build a better business culture to attract other industries here, like film or education.
We asked them if they support legalizing recreational marijuana. Green and Kahele said yes and talked about what they would do with the tax money raised. Kahele expanded to include the hemp market, and support for hemp farmers. Green said the $30 million in projected revenue from recreational marijuana could be used to bolster the healthcare and law enforcement systems. Cayetano said she wasn't sure, because of the health risks, and the ripple effect on having stoned workers in risky jobs like truck driving.
The gloves came off a few times. We let the candidates ask each other a question, and Cayetano definitely sparred with Green. "You spent 18 years in office... you said you offer hope for better future. Why should anyone hope that if you're Governor, the next four years will be any better?"
Green, without missing a beat, responded to his work in the early months of COVID-19. "I helped the state in an existential moment and created the Safe Travels plan, or we'd die on the vine [without tourists]. I do have a record of action." He also addressed what's been an oft raised question, because he became so associated with COVID-19 response through his daily social media posts about the pandemic and the healthcare response in Hawaii: "Are you a one-trick pony due to COVID? No."
Cayetano was not impressed. "I'm sorry, you did not save the economy. We are still in crisis, many businesses have died. You don't have the experience and real record for challenges."
Kahele then turned his question to Cayetano: "You run on small business platform. One issue is that you have no experience in public office. Why can you be successful?"
She wasted no time shooting back that she grew her company, United Laundry Services, from 25 workers to one with hundreds now. "I have a vision, I make payroll, know how to be a CEO. Government should be run like business. We keep talking about the same issues, and we need a new perspective. It's time for a new perspective to solve the problems."
Kahele retorted, "Respectfully, this is no time for on-the-job training."
The other Democrats registered to run are David Bourgoin, Richard Kim, Clyde McCain Lewman, and Van Tanabe.