Delays expected for Hawaii-bound goods, following California dockworkers' labor dispute

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--Approaching a possible crisis, a labor dispute involving dockworkers caused slowdowns and stoppages Friday at shipping ports in California. The ports eventually reopened with full staffing Friday evening.
Hawaii could still feel the impact, as some food and goods weren't loaded for shipment to the islands. The potential slowdown in the shipping of 80% or more of the products Hawaii expects next week in Hawaii raises concerns.
"Everybody held their breath last night, and this [Friday] morning, we woke up to find out that we didn't have the labor to lead the ships today either, " Chad Buck, owner of Hawaii Foodservice Alliance told KITV. "What I don't think most people know is, Hawaii operates on a 'just-in-time' inventory, and what that means is everything we're going to eat or consume about a week from now is on the West Coast today. So if we miss a sailing, that has direct impact and sends a cascade of events across the state."
Buck explains that the professional men and women of the ILWU, the union that represents the port workers, "execute difficult and dangerous jobs, day in and day out, to keep Hawaii’s food and supplies moving in to our state. My hope is that they are able to staff up to get the ports moving quickly as Hawaii is in no position to miss a sailing.”
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.