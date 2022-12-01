December 1st marks World AIDS Day-over 2,000 people in Hawaii living with the disease By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- December marks world AIDS day-a day to take action and raise awareness about the fight against HIV- a disease that affects millions of people in the United States. In Hawaii, there are currently over 2,000 people living with AIDS. In recent years, the number of people diagnosed has decreased because of preventative measures and the latest treatment options.Although there is no cure for the disease, health experts say treatments such as, antiretroviral therapy can help those affected with HIV live a normal and long life.Of those affected in Hawaii, about 80 percent receive immediate treatment.Some people don't receive the treatment because they do not have access to healthcare.Dr. Tim Brown, specializes in HIV and says 100% of people diagnosed should be given treatment."It comes down to inequality. the inability of many people affected in the united states to access good care, access good medical treatment, and that is the real issue we face" shares Brown. Tonight the annual world AIDS day ceremony will be held at the church of crossroads at 6PM. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Don't Feed the Chickens: New signs up to deter feral chicken feedings at Oahu parks Updated Jul 13, 2022 Local Search suspended for Kauai teen who went missing at Kalihiwai Beach Updated Oct 12, 2022 Local 1 new COVID-related death, 27 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Feb 4, 2022 News 'Light Hawaii Blue' supporting police during month of May Updated Apr 16, 2022 Top Stories $31 million infusion helps Honolulu extend rent, utility relief program Updated Jul 15, 2022 Local 55th Annual St. Paddy's Parade in Waikiki Returns to a Big Crowd Updated Mar 30, 2022 Recommended for you