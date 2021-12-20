Debate looms over whether to tighten restrictions as COVID cases skyrocket on Oahu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Despite the huge spike in COVID-19 cases, city officials said it's not enough to trigger new restrictions just yet.
"This is a balance in keeping people working, keeping the economy open, keeping people doing what they want to do," said Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the city's Emergency Services Department.
Ireland said there were 47 COVID-19 patients in Oahu hospitals today -- just five in the ICU.
"Compared to what we were in previous spikes, those are very manageable numbers," he added.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi previously mentioned he wouldn't consider new restrictions unless hospitalizations reach at least 300.
But longtime epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller said he and other disease experts are 'shocked and appalled' there are still large gatherings as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across Oahu.
"This is like sticking your head in the sand in Waikiki and hoping it is going to go away after it's already here," he said. "You don't wait until the tsunami is here, the current cases are here, to take action and prepare. We're putting our whole medical system infrastructure at risk."
He's calling for new restrictions on gatherings to keep infections -- and deaths -- at bay.
"You have the numbers, you're going to see people die," Miller said.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green agreed there should be smaller gatherings throughout the holidays to prevent super spreading.
"We will know how bad it's going to be for people going to the hospital by about Jan. 1," he said.
City leaders said they are carefully monitoring hospital numbers daily.
Ireland emphasized just because the government is not putting a lid on big gatherings right now, people should alter their own behavior to mitigate their risk.
