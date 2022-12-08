Deaf Santa inspires deaf keiki in Hawaii

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Almost 200 deaf keiki wrote down their Christmas wish lists and presented them to a deaf Santa Claus at Pearlridge Center. This event allows deaf children to participate in a major holiday tradition - sitting on Santa's lap.
It is the state's only deaf Santa signing event and today marked the 30th anniversary of the program. It is only stationed on Oahu however this year, Southwest Airlines flew in families from the neighbor islands for free to enjoy this holiday reunion.
“We’re the same as every other parent. We raise our kids teaching them the same story that Santa will bring them presents. Here they get to communicate with Santa in their language and not have an interpreter. It’s an invaluable experience for them,” said Mary Balding, mother and grandmother to deaf family members.
This is the largest event for the deaf community here with live entertainment from deaf dancers, poets and actors.
Maui resident, Kate Ducheneau said both of her young children were diagnosed with hearing loss just a couple of months ago. She said she is thankful for events like deaf Santa to introduce her children to others like them.
"Our children are just as intelligent as capable as any other child. They just learn differently as other children and that’s a big thing with school and life in general," said Ducheneau.
Almost 90% of deaf infants are born into hearing families therefore, only 10% of deaf keiki have deaf parents.
"Deaf kids who have deaf parents, their language acquisition is the same as hearing kids with hearing parents. They're exposed to language from the get-go and they move right into school with being very language ready. They’re able to pick up their academics just fine,” said Jan Fried, American Sign Language professor at Kapiolani Community College.
Fried said their goal is to level the playing field for deaf children with hearing parents. It is harder for them because both parent and child are learning language at the same time.
Program officials said deaf culture is rich and vibrant but unfortunately, many children are deprived of communication and language.
It is not only important for schools and community members to learn American Sign Language but to include this linguistic minority into society as much as possible.
“When deaf children see a deaf Santa, it really inspires them because it reminds them there is indeed a lot of people like them. Representation matters just like it is important for black children to see a black Santa,” said Dr. Angel Ramos, principle of Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind.
Many parents of deaf keiki and adults urge people to take American Sign Language courses in schools or online to engage better with a growing group of people.