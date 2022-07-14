Deadlines coming up for families who want to apply for summer food assistance for keiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) have announced the roll-out of 2022 Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT).
Families interested in applying for assistance, but who have not previously enrolled, have until July 31 to complete the application for P-EFT.
The pandemic's economic impacts through Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of P-EBT, two Keiki Under 6 programs and now into the second Summer P-EBT program, DHS provided 127 thousand eligible children with $249 million in food assistance support. Additionally, DHS provided more than $469 million in Supplemental Emergency Allotment SNAP Support to individuals and families.
The Summer P-EBT program, or the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, is food assistance approved by the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service, and authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFRCA).
Children in need but who have not enrolled in the free or reduced-price school meal program (and would like to receive P-EBT benefits) can apply via EZMealApp.com between July 15, 2022 through July 31, 2022 if the child is attending a DOE school. For children attending a NSLP-participating Charter or Private school, please contact your school.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.