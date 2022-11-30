 Skip to main content
Day 3 of Mauna Loa's eruption: lava expected to cut off DKI Hwy. in 2 or more days

Mauna Loa Eruption

This image, taken during an early morning overflight on 30 November 2022, shows Fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. As of 7 a.m. HST, the lava fountains reach 65-82 feet and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at 0.08 miles per hour.

 Courtesy: USGS

Day Three of Mauna Loa's eruption and so far, scientists say there is no threat to life and property. But, the lava has crossed two smaller roads and is set to pass over a major one as soon as 48 hours from now.

Scientists said on Wednesday morning they are sure it'll flow over Daniel K Inouye Highway, otherwise known as DKI, and sometimes referred to by its former name, Saddle Road. When it does, it'll have major implications around the island, whether or not you live near the volcano.

