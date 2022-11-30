Day 3 of Mauna Loa's eruption: lava expected to cut off DKI Hwy. in 2 or more days

This image, taken during an early morning overflight on 30 November 2022, shows Fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. As of 7 a.m. HST, the lava fountains reach 65-82 feet and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at 0.08 miles per hour.
Day Three of Mauna Loa's eruption and so far, scientists say there is no threat to life and property. But, the lava has crossed two smaller roads and is set to pass over a major one as soon as 48 hours from now.
Scientists said on Wednesday morning they are sure it'll flow over Daniel K Inouye Highway, otherwise known as DKI, and sometimes referred to by its former name, Saddle Road. When it does, it'll have major implications around the island, whether or not you live near the volcano.
DKI is the main route connecting east and west on Hawaii Island, and the lava is about to cross over it.
Ken Hon of the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said, "Last night [Tuesday night] it was moving around 130 meters an hour. It's about 3.6 miles from the DKI / Saddle Road right now. If it continues at that rate, the soonest it would get to Saddle Road is two days."
Talmadge Magno, administrator of Hawai'i County's Civil Defense Agency, added, "As the lava gets closer to DKI Highway, many of our partners are doing their plans. That is the main transit between East and West Hawai'i. The fallback is the coastal routes that have been in existence all these years."
DKI cuts across the island. Using that, it takes about 90 minutes to get from one side to the other. The county says it's a critical road. Magno asserted, "It's very important. It cuts down on time. It's also a beautiful drive. Lots of commuters, heavy traffic. Government and industry use that road."
The faster alternative to get from Hilo to Kona will then become the northern route, along the Hamakua Coast. Right now it's a two-and-a-half-hour drive. But if DKI closes, "it's just going to cause congested areas to get more congested- which equates to safety, as well," explained Magno.
He says it would probably take the federal government a matter of only months to make DKI operable again - fast, in federal terms - after lava crosses it. In the meantime, you'll get ample notice when the county decides to close DKI. "State highways has told me it needs at least six hours to activate even though they have all the plans in place," he shared.
Diverting a high-volume flow like this one isn't realistic. Hon described, "Take ten of the biggest dump trucks you can think of. We're getting that many dump trucks a second delivered by this lava flow. If you think you can pile up stuff in front of it faster than it can deliver stuff, you're probably wrong."
And speaking of that highway, thousands of cars are driving it to see Pele's latest show. The county says it's creating a safety hazard. It's planning to set up a viewing area in the Army's Pohakuloa Training Area, by Old Saddle Road. Magno says there will be "a one-way route from that intersection across Kahele Park, to come out, travel back to Pu'uhuluhulu."
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says it may be easier for you to avoid the traffic and either look at the pictures and web cams on its website, or go to one of its viewing areas.