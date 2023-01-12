Day 3 in Brown murder trial: defense attorney motions for mistrial denied, more witnesses testify

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large north- northwest swell will slowly ease tonight
and Friday as the primary swell direction becomes increasingly
northerly. This swell could generate moderate to locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking
waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An eventful day three: defending attorney, William Bagasol ,calling for a mistrial early in the morning referring to emotion in courtroom Tuesday as unprofessional and a negative influence on the jury.
"I haven’t seen an officer cry, much less cry like that, in 35 years in front of the jury," Bagasol admitted. "Because it’s an officer, I mean you can expect this from the family, from the child, but an officer... I respectfully ask the court to grant a motion for mistrial."
However trial would proceed.
More witness testimony, officers, doctors, and first responders repainting the picture of the moments following the fatal attack.
First tracking down Telma Boinville’s truck, found in a Walmart parking lot.
Latent fingerprints placed Brown in the driver's seat.
"Latent means not visible, we all know we leave fingerprints that you can’t see. There were latent fingerprints on the drivers seatbelt buckle," explained former HPD Evidence Specialist, Leslie Murakami.
Witnesses described Brown as combative and non-compliant when being approached and apprehended.
Drawing a crowd of over 75 bystanders, and several dozen officers at the Mililani Town Center, others recalled the extensive chase that finally led to the arrest of both the defendant and his counterpart, Hailey Dandurand.
"He ran from underneath right here at the Starbucks toward the theatre" pointed HPD Sergeant, Kendrick Tahara.
This all leading to several accounts of what witnesses described as the disturbing scene at the hospital.
Brown tearing through paper and plastic-- with his teeth revealing bloodied hands-- Which he then proceeded to lick in an effort to destroy the evidence.
An extensive walkthrough of that day, December, 7, 2017.
The details all boiling down to both Brown and Dandurand in custody, Honolulu police retrieving the slain Telma Boinville’s credit card in the strip search of Hailey Dandurand.
The two are being tried separately.
Brown's trial is set to resume Friday, when key eye-witness, Makana Boinville, and husband, Kevin Emery to take the stand.
Dandurand's trial is expected to being this summer.