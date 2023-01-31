 Skip to main content
Davies Pacific Center building in Honolulu to be converted to residential units

  • Updated
As KITV4s Shanila Kabir reports, turning vacant office spaces into homes could help solve other problems in the area.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Avalon Group, a development company, purchased the Davies Pacific Center in downtown Honolulu and plans to transform the office building into a residential condominium.

Many downtown workers are now working remotely which presents an opportunity for more downtown living in former office spaces.

