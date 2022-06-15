 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daughter mourns loss of mother, killed in Kona pedestrian crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Daughter mourns loss of mother, killed in Kona pedestrian crash

KONA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A Big Island woman is mourning the loss of her 62-year-old mother, who was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday in North Kona.

Cecily Basinga describes her mother, Gloria Jean Sanchez of Kailua-Kona, as a good person, who always tried to help others.

Big Island police said Sanchez was crossing Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway around 5 p.m. when she was struck by a silver Mercury Milan sedan, and later died.

According to police, Sanchez was not in a marked crosswalk, and the 29-year-old driver was not injured. 

"We just want justice for my mom, because she didn't deserve that," said Basinga. "Even though she struggled through life, she still helped others, and to me, the way she passed was not fair."

Basinga said Sanchez was houseless at the time, and would sometimes stay with Basinga's grandmother, helping with chores around the house. 

The incident is still under investigation.

Police don't believe speed or impairment were factors, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK