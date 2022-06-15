Daughter mourns loss of mother, killed in Kona pedestrian crash By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KONA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A Big Island woman is mourning the loss of her 62-year-old mother, who was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday in North Kona.Cecily Basinga describes her mother, Gloria Jean Sanchez of Kailua-Kona, as a good person, who always tried to help others.Big Island police said Sanchez was crossing Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway around 5 p.m. when she was struck by a silver Mercury Milan sedan, and later died.According to police, Sanchez was not in a marked crosswalk, and the 29-year-old driver was not injured. "We just want justice for my mom, because she didn't deserve that," said Basinga. "Even though she struggled through life, she still helped others, and to me, the way she passed was not fair."Basinga said Sanchez was houseless at the time, and would sometimes stay with Basinga's grandmother, helping with chores around the house. The incident is still under investigation.Police don't believe speed or impairment were factors, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wilson Tunnel to close for reflective marker installation Dec 15, 2021 Building Industry Oahu's oldest substance abuse treatment center relocates Updated Nov 30, 2021 Business An Oahu restaurant makes Yelp's list of top Korean restaurants Updated Jun 13, 2022 Local Pandemic, permits, and affordable housing key concerns raised in Hawai'i Island state of the county Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local US defense secretary Lloyd Austin tells CNN Russia made 'missteps' in Ukraine invasion Mar 18, 2022 Local Boaters rescued off of Honokala Point on Maui Nov 19, 2021 Recommended for you