Cyber attack temporarily shuts down Big Island radiology group

A local radiology group on the Big Island serving about 200 hundred patients a day is battling the after effects of a cyber attack.
The recent assault by cybercriminals brought some critical patient scans and diagnoses to a sudden halt.
"We know that this has impacted patients and we know this is anxiety provoking. In some cases people have had things -- some care delayed -- that you know is really unfortunate," said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz, a diagnostic radiologist. "We feel very terrible about this and I want to deeply apologize for everybody that's been impacted by this unfortunate event."
Hawaii Radiological Associates says is working night and day to get services back up and running, hopefully as soon as next week.
The disruption is agonizing for patients such as Hayley Ford, who's been waiting since early October for a brain scan to determine what's causing her debilitating migraines.
"Health and wellness of our computing community is in great jeopardy, especially with those with terminally -- already diagnosed terminally illnesses and cancers," she said. "A lot of them can't move forward with their treatment if they don't have their most recent scans or MRIs. I am being a voice for the public who are being victimized -- the kupuna, the keiki."
The cyberattack has also put a burden on other health-care providers -- including Hilo Medical Center, which has seen a 24% increase in volume for imaging services in the past couple weeks.
The radiology group is still determining if patient data and confidential records have been compromised.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
