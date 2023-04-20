 Skip to main content
CVS adds time delay safes

Time Delay Safes added to Pharmacy locations in the Aloha State

Increased safety measures being taken at Hawaii Pharmacy locations

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

CVS Health, also known as Longs Drugs here in Hawaii, is taking new precautions when it comes to prescription medications.

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Aiming to bolster safety, CVS Health announced this week its completed the installation of time delay safes in more than 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations, plus those in Target stores. All 61 Hawaii Longs pharmacy locations are now also equipped with time delay safe technology.

It's considered an important achievement in the company’s ongoing efforts to support law enforcement and take preventive measures. CVS Health Regional Director Dan Clarkson told KITV4, "As a company, we take our job very seriously, in terms of protecting the community."

