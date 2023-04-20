CVS adds time delay safes

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Aiming to bolster safety, CVS Health announced this week its completed the installation of time delay safes in more than 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations, plus those in Target stores. All 61 Hawaii Longs pharmacy locations are now also equipped with time delay safe technology.
It's considered an important achievement in the company’s ongoing efforts to support law enforcement and take preventive measures. CVS Health Regional Director Dan Clarkson told KITV4, "As a company, we take our job very seriously, in terms of protecting the community."
Time delay safe technology helps prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications by electronically delaying the time it takes for employees to open the pharmacy safe. The safes can help deter robberies, improving the well-being of pharmacy patients, customers, and employees.
Additionally, CVS Health has reached two additional milestones related to its efforts to reduce prescription drug abuse. CVS Pharmacy’s in-store safe medication disposal bins, as well as those donated by the company to local law enforcement agencies, have collected more than five million pounds of expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medication. Also, the company’s medication safety education programs, Pharmacists Teach and Dose of Knowledge, in partnership with Discovery Education, have reached nearly two million students and parents since 2015, including nearly 15,000 students and parent across Hawaii.
“We’re committed to helping prevent the abuse and diversion of prescription medications,” said Prem Shah, PharmD, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and Co-President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Pharmacy. “From innovative education programs to help children understand the importance of medication safety to investing in time delay safe technology in our retail pharmacies, we’re focused on building safer communities.”
