Cultural leaders ask Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders to celebrate safely

  Updated
  • 0
 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Cultural leaders are appealing to the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community to stay safe this holiday season.

The Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) COVID-19 Collective took the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and translated them into Hawaiian, hoping an ethnic appeal will help curb the spread of the disease.

"He wa'a he moku. He moku he wa'a. Our canoe is an island. Our island is a canoe," said Kaui Burgess, a Kamehameha Schools staffer who founded this collective.

The NHPI COVID-19 Collective wants people to remember that what we do as individuals affects the whole - just as how each person paddling the canoe helps it move forward.

"This is more than just Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders. It's the whole community," Burgess noted.

That's why, in the run-up to the New Year's celebrations, it's appealing to Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to stay safe. It created these messages in Hawaiian, meant to be shared before families gather to avoid confusion.

Alice Silbanuz of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs says the language translation is important because "when you read materials you can't relate to, or don't see images or people who you respect in your community, you're less likely to think that message is for you."

The hui, or group, says it's concerned the Native Hawaiian population continues to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Dr. Nalani Blaisdell of 'Ahahui o na Kauka says Hawaiians have a 30% infection rate though they are just 21% of the population. The group appeals to cultural values to malama (care for) everyone.

"We're not saying 'Get the vaccine.' We're saying, 'E ho'omalu. Protect all of us by using la'au.' And the vaccine is la'au (medicine)," Blaisdell said.

It's the same advice the Department of Health and CDC share, so why the need to tailor it? The group references the historical trauma of colonization that feeds a mistrust of the government.

Mehana Hind of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement takes us back to Captain Cook's arrival in 1778, which also introduced foreign diseases to people with no immunity to withstand it. This resulted in the deaths of nearly half the population.

"It's pre-overthrow. Massive loss of people. That trauma still lives within our DNA. There is a remembering that happens with that," Hind explained.

The group says previous campaigns to appeal to Hawaiians have worked. A call to get vaccinated doubled that community's vaccination rate. So it's hoping once again to remind Polynesians to spread aloha, not COVID.

If you have questions, you can email the collective at AskAKauka@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

