CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses recent crimes and upcoming gala

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu spokesperson, Honolulu police Sgt. Chris Kim, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday for a live interview.
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three males who are wanted for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.
On Sunday, March 5, 2023, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the victim was at Makaha Beach Park when three males approached him, brandished handguns and demanded his property. The victim ran towards the beach at which time the suspects fired numerous shots in his direction, one in which struck his vehicle. The victim continued running to the beach while the suspects fired more shots towards him. At the time of the shooting, the beach was crowded with numerous beachgoers which included adults and young children.
Police are also looking for witnesses to an Unattended Death that happened in the Ward area. On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., a passerby discovered an unresponsive male with fatal injuries at the intersection of Captain Cook Avenue and Emerson Street. Emergency Medical Services was activated and pronouncement of his death was made. The victim has been identified as David Dodd.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
CrimeStoppers Honolulu President Sanj Sappal also talked about the upcoming 14th annual Gala Dinner fundraiser on Thursday, April 16th. It's happening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.