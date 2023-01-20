Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President.Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.Honolulu Police Department Sgt. Chris Kim has served as the organization's coordinator since 2017, ensuring that the non-profit can best support frontline crimefighters on Oahu."The volunteer board plays a critical role in providing CrimeStoppers with direction," said Sgt. Kim. "Sanj is a highly respected member of the board and of the larger community, and I lookforward to continuing to work with him now that he has taken on the presidency."For more information on Crimestoppers Honolulu, click here. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawaii high school seniors can get second chance to attend UH Manoa through summer COP program Updated Dec 7, 2022 Local Man drowns off Kaimana Beach Updated May 30, 2022 News Animal advocate distributing vet kits to houseless dogs Updated Oct 21, 2022 Adopt A Family Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto ohana Updated Dec 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Day 4 of the trial for brother of Kathrine Kealoha brings out years of FBI evidence Updated Apr 11, 2022 Local Pandemic, permits, and affordable housing key concerns raised in Hawai'i Island state of the county Updated Mar 24, 2022 Recommended for you