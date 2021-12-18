CrimeStoppers: Brae Salis identified, arrested on murder charges BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Dec 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HPD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) would like to thank the community for their assistance in identifying the suspect in the murder of Keith Zalonka. Brae Salis was arrested for second-degree murder on Thursday, December 16, 2021.Although he is currently in custody HPD continues to seek any information regarding this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honolulu Police Department Crimestoppers Crime Criminal Law Murder Suspect Community Keith Zalonka Investigation Brae Salis More From KITV Top-stories Monday Weather: Lingering showers, light winds Updated Nov 15, 2021 COVID-19 Queen's Medical Center investigating 7 possible Omicron cases at Punchbowl hospital Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local EMS responds to a head-on collision involving a tour bus near Waimea Beach Park Updated Nov 24, 2021 News Homeland Security Investigations introduce "soft rooms" for sensitive crime interviews Updated Nov 25, 2021 Commerce Families forced to buy back belongings after indebted Honolulu moving company loses them Updated Nov 22, 2021 Video Big Island Police renew warning about phone scammers Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you