'Women's Way' program allowing infants, babies to stay with moms in rehab

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the bail reform bill under such intense discussion, many people are giving a second look to second chances. This includes women addicts who have been arrested but also have to deal with the additional challenge of raising a baby.
A residential drug rehabilitation program is aiming to easing their journey toward redemption.
"When I got out of jail, I found out I was pregnant. I thought it was going to be enough for me not to do drugs. But it wasn't. I ended up relapsing," said a resident of the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Island Division's Women's Way treatment program.
Bringing a new life into the world doesn't always mean turning your life around. For ex-convicts suffering from drug addiction and those who are court-ordered to go to a residential facility, the journey may be difficult.
"What I hear as motivation for them, is they don't want to lose their kids. They want to stop. But they don't know how," said Salvation Army Family Treatment Services Executive Director Candace Pang.
The Salvation Army's program "Women's Way in Hawaii" is looking to help by providing care in a different way. Mothers can keep their baby or infant with them in recovery.
"It's a combination of both an intervention and a prevention at the same time. Because women's treatment is really about family treatment. When you are able to include the children in this process, you are beginning to see some of that family change happening," said Pang.
Not only is there a slew of counseling support, there's also the traditional Hawaiian concentration on family, connection with ancestors, and the use of native cultural practices to help with the healing process.
"This is where you start doing some of that multi-generation change and community change," said Pang.
Keeping babies and moms together is also important for the little ones, because these are their most formative years.
"The foundation we're hoping to support is strong attachment. It's about having a family, having the parents around be stable, have the home be stable. It's important having parents be responsive and tuned into what their children's needs are. Those are all things that are going to impact an infants mental health," said Pang.
Outpatient services also offers help to the mothers as they transition into further recovery steps.
If you know someone who needs help with addiction, you can call Family Treatment Services at 808-732-2802 or Hawaii Cares at 808-832-3100. You can also go to the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division website, hawaii.salvationarmy.org, for information or to donate to the program.