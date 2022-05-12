Woman struck in Hit-and-Run in Hilo has died | UPDATED

UPDATED May 12 6:30PM: 64-year-old Carrie Ikawa has died after being struck in Hilo in an hit-and-run on Wednesday.
Hawaii Island police are continuing the investigation, which has now changed from a negligent injury to a negligent homicide investigation after police were notified by Queens Medical Center, Oahu that Ikawa had passed away on Thursday.
--
Original Story:
HILO (KITV4) - A woman is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Hilo, in the area of Ululani and Hualalai Streets.
Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 64-year-old Carrie Ikawa was outside her parked vehicle, a 2018 Ford truck, on Hualālai Street when she was hit by a white SUV traveling north on Hualālai St.
Ikawa sustained multiple injuries from the collision, and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. She was subsequently transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.
The white SUV, a 2013 Ford Explorer, is registered to 47-year-old Camille Boyce. The owner was contacted and the vehicle was recovered. Police continue to investigate this traffic collision through the examination of the vehicles and evidence.
The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent injury investigation, which is pending. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 961-2339 or via email . Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
