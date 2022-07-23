 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced to prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam

Katelyn McClure has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.

 Burlington County Prosecutors Office/AP

A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.

Katelyn McClure pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception in the second degree. On Thursday, she was sentenced and ordered to pay restitution and to serve three years of supervised release, according to court documents.

