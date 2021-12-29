Woman issues apology for rock-throwing video at Lake Waiau

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - The woman caught on her Instagram account throwing rocks into Lake Waiau has apologized for her actions.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) report that the woman reached out on Tuesday night after learning of the disrespect it caused. It is also reported that she didn't toss the rock into the high-altitude lake and that she only recorded the rock-throwing.
“I removed the video as soon as someone told me it was disrespectful. I filmed someone else throwing the rock in,” she said. She said she did see a sign that prohibits swimming, watercraft, and rock piling.
While signage doesn’t specifically address throwing rocks into the lake, she said is she had known that it was disrespectful to Native Hawaiians, she would of not have recorded the video and posted it. She added that she does not know the identity of the person who threw the rock.
She also issued an apology via her Instagram but disabled her account after receiving several death threats.
Steve Bergfeld, the Hawaii Island Branch Manager for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) said, “While the rock-throwing, the videotaping, and posting are all seen as being disrespectful none of these acts should result in people being threatened in any fashion.”