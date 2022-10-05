Woman in serious condition after stabbing in Nanakuli area; suspect in custody By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NANAKULI (KITV4) - A woman is in serious condition after allegedly being stabbed in the Nanakuli area. Police responded to reports Wednesday around 4:08 pm that a 26-year-old woman was stabbed on Mohihi Street and suffered serious injuries. She was transported to a trauma facility in serious condition. A male suspect is in custody, and HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Doorey Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Couple in decades old "KGB" photo lived under false identities in Kapolei Updated Sep 4, 2022 Crime & Courts 10 arrested in warrant sweep in Hilo Updated May 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Terroristic threats made against Waiākea High School Updated Jan 19, 2022 Crime & Courts A 17-year-old boy died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says it's part of a troubling increase in 'sextortion' cases. Updated May 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Disturbing new details reveal Big Island teen's alleged abduction, escape Updated Sep 26, 2022 Crime & Courts No bail for suspect charged in grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge murder Updated Apr 13, 2022 Recommended for you