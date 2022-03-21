Woman in critical condition after leaping from car in Hilo, police say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday. Conditions may
persist beyond Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating a bizarre traffic incident that left a 32-year-old woman in critical condition.
The incident happened on Kalanikoa Street in Hilo, just before 1 a.m. According to Hawaii Island Police, officers who were patrolling in the area came across a man – identified as 31-year-old Samson Manu-Olevao – tending to an injured woman on the ground in an apparent vehicle-pedestrian crash.
The injured woman was later identified as 32-year-old Wikolia Manu-Olevao. The two were a couple, according to investigators.
During the course of the investigation, police determined Samson was driving and Wikolia was the passenger. The couple was driving a 2015 Nissa Amrada SUV on Kalanikoa Street when they say Wikolia jumped from the moving vehicle.
Wikolia was taken to Hilo Medical Center and later transferred to Queen Medical Center in critical condition.
Police arrested Samson at the scene on a complaint of negligent injury. He was later released pending further investigation. Authorities say the East Hawaii Traffic Unit and Juvenile Aid Section are still investigating and “other criminal offenses being filed.”
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.