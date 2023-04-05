Woman gets probation after 2022 stabbing attack on ex-boyfriend, new girlfriend in Waipahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Guzman wiped away tears during the proceeding. In December 2022 she pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter.
Guzman found the couple sleeping in a Waipahu home and stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a kitchen knife, slashing his head and arm. When the other woman tried to intervene, Guzman stabbed her multiple times.
“I want them to also know they don’t have to be afraid of me or anything in that matter. I'm so sorry for all the pain I’ve caused, both physically and mentally. I'm sorry for the embarrassment as well. I shouldn't have taken it out on Geraldine and I’m truly so very sorry I’ve injured her the most,” Guzman said in a statement before learning her sentence.
After the incident, witnesses say Guzman left the scene before police arrived. Police later arrested her in Waimalu.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.