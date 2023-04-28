Woman found stabbed to death in Puna, suspect arrested

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death in Puna on Friday.
Big Island police officers responded to a call of an unknown disturbance at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland around around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the home they said they found a man experiencing a medical episode outside, The man had injuries on his hands and his clothes were stained with blood, police said.
On the ground next to the man, police said they found a large sword covered in blood. Police called for an ambulance to tend to the man. He was later identified as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.
While waiting for the ambulance, police said they found a woman's body. The woman had knife wounds to her upper body, neck, arms, and hands. After discovering the body, police placed Howlind under arrest.
Howlind was first taken to a jail in Hilo, but once in the cellblock they say he began vomiting and became unconscious. He was then transported to the emergency room at Hilo Medical Center. He remains at the hospital in police custody. Investigators say they believe he ingested some kind of chemical liquid before police arrived.
Hawaii Island Police has opened a second-degree murder investigation. The victim has only been identified as a 58-year-old woman. Police have not said what the relationship was between the victim and Howlind. Detectives are working to obtain a search warrant for the house where they say Howling, the victim, and the victim's 37-yearold son lived. Police have not said where the son is at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
