Woman charged for drug, weapon possession following arrest at Kona International Airport

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kona woman is facing several charges for alleged drug and weapons possession after she was arrested at the Kona International Airport.
The Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Jennifer Conway with 16 counts related to her arrest on April 21.
According to Big Island police, a search warrant on Conway's luggage, car, and home, yielded 800 grams of suspected crystal meth, approximately 50 grams of suspected heroin, and approximately 2,700 fentanyl pills. Police said they also found two fake ID cards, and an unregistered .45-caliber pistol.
Charges include multiple counts of first, second, and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, attempted promotion of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.
According to court records, Conway was currently on supervised release for an unrelated felony at the time of her arrest.
Conway made her initial court appearance in Kona District Court on April 25. She is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 27. She is currently being held on $412,000 bail.
