Woman caught stealing over 60 items at an Ala Moana area store By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jul 24, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -A 20-year-old woman is in police custody after stealing dozens of items from an Ala Moana store.Honolulu Police say the suspect took over 60 items totaling $814.10 and left the store without paying.The incident happened late Saturday night.Officers arrested the woman for second-degree theft. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police union sounds the alarm over Honolulu Police staffing shortage Updated Mar 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Police investigating fiery hit-and-run crash in Waikiki Updated Dec 29, 2021 Crime & Courts Despite saving hundreds of sex trafficking victims yearly, Hawaii has few prosecutions Updated Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Affidavit: Rapper Young Buck arrested for vandalizing ex-girlfriend's property Updated Feb 2, 2022 Crime & Courts 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault, Hawaii Island police say Updated May 6, 2022 Crime & Courts Home invasion suspect was scheduled to serve 20 years for a 2020 brutal carjacking Updated Jun 9, 2022 Recommended for you