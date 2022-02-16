Woman assaulted, killed near police station in Kapolei; suspect arrested

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a brutal assault that left a woman dead in Kapolei, Tuesday night.
The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kamokila Boulevard, near the police station in Kapolei.
Officers responded to the assault in front of the Kapolei Police Station where they said they found the suspect standing over a badly beaten woman. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Michael Kalama Armstrong, was arrested at the scene on a complaint of second-degree murder. The victim has only been identified as a 48-year-old woman.
No information on a possible motive has been released. It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.