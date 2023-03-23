Woman, 38, arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Nanakuli

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) – A woman has been arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Nanakuli area on Wednesday.
First responders were called out to the scene along the Farrington Highway, near Hakimo Road, just before 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found the victim, only identified as a 44-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on a complaint of second-degree murder. KITV4 will release the suspect's identity as soon as charges are filed.
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting nor have they said what the relationship was between the suspect and victim.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.