Witnesses wanted in Waipahu's murder investigation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are asking for the public's assistance in locating anyone who witnessed the suspect or suspects in connection with the murder investigation that occurred in the Waipahu area on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
According to HPD, at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb.13, the victim was socializing with friends at the Honowai Neighborhood Park when the suspect drove up to the victim and a female passenger and exited the vehicle.
Words apparently were exchanged between the victim and the suspect when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.
The victim's family identified him as Aigofie Aigofie. He was only 27 years old.
Police haven't released a sketch of the suspect but have released a description. They said he appeared to be in his 30s, about 5'9" or 5'10" with a heavy build and a full beard. He was wearing a red hat and black T-shirt, and took off in a black SUV.
If you have any information that can help investigators with this case, call Honolulu police.