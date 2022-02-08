Wire fraud charges filed against former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English, Rep Ty Cullen

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Attorney’s Office has filed charges of honest service wire fraud against former Hawaii Senate Majority Leader Kalani English and Rep. Ty Cullen.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, authorities alleged both English and Cullen accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for “legislative support” that benefitted an associate’s company. That associate is identified in court documents as “Person A.”
English is accused of taking thousands in bribes in office — including Vegas hotel rooms from a wastewater company and $10,000 cash to kill a cesspool bill.
English retired in 2021 saying he had long-COVID symptoms.
Before the charge was announced, Cullen, (D-District 39), submitted his resignation from the Hawaii House of Representatives, according to House Speaker Scott Saiki.
English’s attorney Richard Sing issued the following statement on his client’s behalf:
“Kalani is extremely remorseful and deeply sorry for his actions. He has cooperated fully with the Federal Government and will be taking formal responsibility in the form of a guilty plea to be completed in the coming days.”
Saiki issued the following statements in response to the allegations against English and Cullen:
“The allegations against former Senator Kalani English and Representative Ty Cullen are very serious and these actions violate the public interest.
At 1:02 p.m. today, Representative Cullen submitted his resignation from the House of Representative effective immediately. The Hawaii Democratic Party will now need to begin the process of nominating a replacement for Representative Cullen.”
