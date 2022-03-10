Why was a murder suspect released after a multi-state manhunt?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the two men arrested in connection with the murder of an East Honolulu man is free, released from custody in California on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the other man who was arrested in the case remains behind bars in California.
This is the latest twist in a case that has received national attention.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the US Marshals Task Force (USMTF) arrested 34-year-old Scott Hannon on Wednesday night in Inglewood, California.
Less than 24 hours later, Hannon was released from custody because of "an insufficient complaint," according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Honolulu attorney Megan Kau is not involved in the case but she specializes in criminal law.
"Insufficient complaint could mean a multitude of things. It could mean that the warrant that was issued wasn't worded correctly. It could mean that the California judge that reviewed the warrant did not believe that it met the California law standards.
"It could mean that the deputy prosecuting attorney in the City and County of Honolulu subsequently decided that there was not enough probable cause and therefore withdrew the arrest warrant for the second suspect," Kau said.
Honolulu police said that Hannon and 23-year-old Juan Baron, seen together in security video at the Waikiki Grand Hotel on Monday, were both wanted in connection with the murder of a Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner.
Police said the two were at the home on when they went to do a welfare check on Monday, looking for the 73-year-old homeowner, Gary Ruby. Police said Baron told them he was in a relationship with Ruby.
On Tuesday, police found human remains in the home, encased in concrete and covered with coffee beans in a bathtub. Shortly after, police put out an alert, naming Hannon and Baron as suspects in the case.
"In order to charge two people for murder, there needs to be an agreement. There needs to be actions that show that two people agreed to commit murder.
"If one person committed murder and the second person just happened to be at the house after the body was buried and that person even has knowledge that the person is dead that the victim is dead in the bathtub, that is still not enough to charge that second person because knowledge is not enough to charge someone with a crime," Kau said.
KITV4 asked Kau if it was premature for police to say that both were murder suspects.
She replied, "Well, based on the events that have occurred this afternoon, it seems like it was premature to issue an arrest warrant for both defendants because as we now know, the Honolulu prosecutor's office or someone has made the determination that there was in fact no probable cause to arrest the second suspect."
Baron was also arrested on Wednesday in California. LAPD and the USMTF found him hiding in the back of a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, that was bound for Mexico.
Baron remains in custody pending an extradition hearing to be returned to Oahu to face murder charges.
KITV4 asked Kau if Hannon could get re-arrested in the case.
She replied, "If the suspect that's in custody now makes a statement and now we have evidence to prove that the second suspect is guilty of murder in the second degree, an arrest warrant will go out for the second suspect. However, that could come in one or two weeks or one or two years and at that point in time, that suspect because he has been freed, can go anywhere."