Why HPD New Police Chief Was Selected

Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, has been selected as the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department. This after a nearly year-long search, the Honolulu Police Commission chose General Logan in a unanimous vote. The Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman says, It has been a year for those at HPD and that a permanent leader was needed.
General Joe Logan will become Honolulu’s 12th police chief overseeing more than 1,800 officers and almost 500 civilian personnel. Shannon Alivado, Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman, " General Logan now Chief Logan stood out from the rest, mainly because of his experience in the past. His commitment to Hawaii and also his executive leadership. And his ability to hit the ground running when he does come into the department but bring everyone together not only department personnel but community as well.
The state police union boss has high hopes for the new chief. Robert Cavaco – President SHOPO . "I think he will bring stability, good and fresh ideas" "Build back the community trust, and the public's sense of confidence that they have a well rounded police department with officers dedicated to serve.
And among the rank and file, the feeling is that Logan is the right choice at the right time. Steve Keogh. Patrol Sgt. District 1 "Chief Logan being appointed to our organization with Honolulu PD is already going to be a morale boost. I personally received numerous texts and calls. Indicating that our members feel this was the right pick.
Shopo or the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers says, it would like the new Chief to address 3 concerns of the rank and file, attracting and retaining officers, upgrades to uniforms and equipment plus to look at making the 3-12 Trial work schedule a permanent shift for officers.
The Police Commission Chairwoman says, they were impressed by General Logan’s intent to lead by example and to be a guardian to protect and serve our community,
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.