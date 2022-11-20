 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward
Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

What we know about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting

Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" left near the LGBTQ nightclub where at least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting.

 Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

A gunman opened fire inside a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday, killing five people, wounding 17 others and shattering the sense of security at what members of the city's LGBTQ community said was one of their few safe havens.

The five deceased victims were identified as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump.

CNN's Amanda Musa, Elise Hammond, Evan Perez, Casey Tolan, Alaa Elassar, Sam Fossum, Rosa Flores, Nelli Black and John Miller contributed to this report.

