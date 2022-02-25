Washington man faces federal charges for conspiracy to distribute meth, fentanyl, and heroin on Big Island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Courtesy of the U.S. Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaiʻi announced on Friday that they have adopted the prosecution of a Washington man arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin on Hawai‘i Island.
48-year-old Eustakio Estrada-Castillo was arrested at the Kona airport on November 29, 2021, in connection with a multi-agency investigation that yielded over 8,000 fentanyl pills, almost 2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, and approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
According to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the federal indictment charges Estrada-Castillo “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Heroin (conspire to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and a detectable amount of heroin), two counts of Distribution of Fentanyl (distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl), and Distribution of Methamphetamine (distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine).”
The indictment claims that the alleged offenses took place between August and November of 2021.
Estrada-Castillo is awaiting jury trial, currently scheduled for August 29, 2022. He is being held without bail following a December 23, 2021, decision by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfeld.
Anyone having information concerning illegal narcotics distribution should call the Hawai‘i Police Department Vice Section in East Hawai‘i at (808) 961-2258 or in West Hawai‘i at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 226, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.