Waipahu murder suspect still on the loose as victim's family asks for help

  • Updated
  • 0
Murder investigation
FILE

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating a murder in Waipahu that happened on Sunday night in front of Honowai Neighborhood Park.

The suspect in this case is still on the loose, and police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

The victim's family identified him as Aigofie Aigofie. He was only 27 years old.

"My mom -- she's going through hell right now and I can't even imagine how a mother could feel, you know. And now I know how it feels to lose a sibling," said Fagasa Aigofie, the victim's sister.

She said they're trying to be strong for their mom and dad, but it's hard.

Her big brother, Aigofie Aigofie, was murdered. The family created a makeshift memorial, with a photo of Aigofie and his longtime girlfriend.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

"The victim was socializing with friends fronting Honowai Neighborhood Park. The suspect was in the area picking up an unknown female. As the suspect started to drive away, he rolled down his window and exchanged some words with the victim and his friends. The suspect then stopped his vehicle, exited and continued to argue with the victim. The argument escalated with the suspect shot the victim," said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, Honolulu Police Department.

Aigofie died at the scene.

Fagasa says her brother grew up in American Samoa and loved to sing.

"He was a loveable guy. He didn't deserve to leave us like this," she said.

Aigofie lived in Kunia and his family said he went to the park after doing some landscaping work to hang out with friends on Sunday night.

"Anyone who witnessed anything last night please come forward. We need your help. We need you to help us especially for our mom and dad. We need justice for our brother," said Fagasa Aigofie.

Police haven't released a sketch of the suspect but have released a description. They said he appeared to be in his 30s, about 5'9" or 5'10" with a heavy build and a full beard. He was wearing a red hat and black t-shirt, and took off in a black SUV.

If you have any information that can help investigators with this case, call Honolulu police.

