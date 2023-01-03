 Skip to main content
Waimea couple arrested and charged with illegal fireworks violations, drug offenses

  • Updated
Kendell and Lexa Artuyo

Hawai‘i Island police charged a Waimea couple with more than a half dozen drug offenses, as well as illegal fireworks violations on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, following their arrest on Friday, December 30.

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Waimea couple has been arrested and charged for over half a dozen drug offenses, as well as illegal fireworks violations.

Kendell and Lexa Artuyo, both 31, were served a search warrant at their Puu Nanea Street residence in Waimea on December 30, 2022. 

