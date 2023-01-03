Waimea couple arrested and charged with illegal fireworks violations, drug offenses

Hawai‘i Island police charged a Waimea couple with more than a half dozen drug offenses, as well as illegal fireworks violations on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, following their arrest on Friday, December 30.
At the scene, police discovered 1.9 grams of fentanyl mixture, and 30 Suboxone pills that have a total street value of more $2,200. More than 25 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks, and over $2,572 in cash was also seized for forfeiture.
The couple's two minor children were taken into protective custody for their safety.
Kendall was charged with seven counts, including endangering the welfare of a child, second and third degree drug promotion, drug paraphernalia, and fireworks exhibitions. His bail was set at $72,250.
Lexa was charged with 11 counts total, including endangering the welfare of a child, second and third degree drug promotion, drug paraphernalia, and fireworks prohibitions. Her bail was set at $84,500.
Both are due back in court on February 2. Kendall posted bail, and Lexa was released on her own recognizance due to a medical issue.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.