 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waianae kickboxer Joven Lopez and three other teens were arrested for second-degree assault on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the group attacking another student outside of Waianae High School.

The attack was recorded on a cell phone camera on Aug. 2. On the video, Lopez, 17, and three other teens can be seen punching and kicking another student who is on the ground, using his arms to protect his head.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK