Waianae man sentenced to 80 months in prison for 2018 gun, drug arrest

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Waianae man was sentenced to 80 months in prison after being found guilty for using a gun while dealing drugs.
Andrew Schwab, 43, has a lengthy criminal record, but the judge felt Schwab's behavior towards the officers while being arrested was perhaps his most serious offense.
In 2018, when Schwab was approached by officers at a gas station, he got into his vehicle and rammed into the police car in front of him which had two officers inside. He then tried reaching for a pistol in his car and that's when he was forcibly removed by officers and arrested.
Inside Schwab’s car, police found a Glock 9mm pistol, two other loaded guns, 23 rounds of ammo, 27.3 grams of methamphetamine, and $5,600 in cash.
“As we work to reduce crime in our community, our priority is the apprehension of criminals like Schwab who possess firearms for the purpose of engaging in additional criminal activity,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors.
“The prison sentence in this case is soundly justified based on the defendant’s violent resistance to law enforcement and his possession of multiple firearms and ammunition to protect his methamphetamine trafficking activity,” Connors added.
Because of his rap sheet, the judge sentenced him to more than six and a half years in prison.