Wahiawa man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls over the course of 10 years

WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A 18-year-old Whitmore man was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls.

According to Honolulu Police, the incidents occurred over ten years, from January 2013 until December 2020.

Now, ages 16 and 13, the two alleged victims reported the assaults to a woman who called the police.

The relationship between the suspect and the two girls is unclear.

The man was released shortly after his arrest, pending further investigation.

