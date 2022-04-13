Violent Crime is Underreported on HPD's Crime Mapping Page

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) often refers the media to look at its crime mapping page on its website when asked about crime statistics and trends. Police have also told neighborhood boards to refer to HPD's website for crime stats.
The problem is -- HPD's crime mapping page is not accurate or reliable, and in some cases, it's underreporting crimes.
For example, something that's easy to check is the homicides on Oahu. Between January 1, 2022 and April 12, 2022, HPD's crime mapping data shows there have been only these five homicides on Oahu:
2-13-22 Man fatally shot in front of Honowai Neighborhood Park in Waipahu
2-15-22 Woman fatally beaten in front of Kapolei police station
2-25-22 Man fatally stabbed in Iwilei
2-28-22 Toddler killed by his father in Waialua
3-19-22 Man fatally shot in Waikiki
But there have actually been 11 homicides so far this year. The ones with the asterisks are not listed on HPD's crime mapping page as of April 12:
1-12-22 Man fatally shot at acupuncture clinic in Waipahu ***
2-7-22 Man found dead in fire in Pearl City ***
2-13-22 Man fatally shot in front of Honowai Neighborhood Park in Waipahu
2-15-22 Woman fatally beaten in front of Kapolei police station
2-25-22 Man fatally stabbed in Iwilei
2-28-22 Toddler killed by his father in Waialua
3-8-22 Man killed in home on Hawaii Loa Ridge ***
3-15-22 Man fatally shot in Waianae ***
3-18-22 Man fatally shot on Round Top Drive ***
3-19-22 Man fatally shot in Waikiki
4-5-22 Man fatally shot at illegal game room in Ewa Beach ***
For homicides, HPD's crime mapping page is underreporting by more than 50%. There's no way for the media or the public to check on their own to see if the other categories are accurate.
When KITV4 asked HPD about the underreporting, a spokesperson said: "The data is based on crimemapping.com technology. While the information is useful, there are limitations."
HPD declined KITV4's request for an interview on this topic.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.