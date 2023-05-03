 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Victim identified in deadly 'sword' attack in Puna

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate raw land parcel where woman was found stabbed to death

Hawaii Police recovered a bloody sword at a raw land property in Puna where the victim and the suspect appeared to be living in tents. The suspect announced that he owned the land in a 2022 social media post. 

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the woman found stabbed to death in Puna on April 28 as 58-year-old Teri Lynn Apple.

Big Island police officers responded to a call of an unknown disturbance at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland around 2:30 p.m. on April 28.

Homicide Investigation Continues in Puna on Hawaii Island
Woman found stabbed to death in Puna, suspect arrested

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

