Victim identified in deadly 'sword' attack in Puna

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Hawaii Police recovered a bloody sword at a raw land property in Puna where the victim and the suspect appeared to be living in tents. The suspect announced that he owned the land in a 2022 social media post.
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the woman found stabbed to death in Puna on April 28 as 58-year-old Teri Lynn Apple.
Big Island police officers responded to a call of an unknown disturbance at a home on 38th Avenue in Orchidland around 2:30 p.m. on April 28.
When officers arrived at the home they said they found a man, later identified as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind, experiencing a medical episode outside. Howlind had injuries on his hands and his clothes were stained with blood, police said. Police said they found a large sword covered in blood near Howlind.
Howlind was arrested and later taken to the hospital after he began vomiting and became unconscious. Investigators say they believe he ingested some kind of chemical liquid before police arrived.
Apple’s body was found at the scene with several knife wounds visible to her upper body, neck, arms and hands. An autopsy performed on May 2 determined that Apple had died from multiple chop wounds and sharp-forced injuries. Her deaths has been classified as a homicide.
Howlind remains in the hospital in stable condition. Because of his medical status, authorities say he has not been charged for the attack.
Police have not said what the relationship was between Apple and Howlind, however, the investigators say they believe this was a domestic violence-related incident. This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2382.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.