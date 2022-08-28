 Skip to main content
Victim fought gunman in Oregon grocery store shooting that left 2 dead, police say

The gunman started shooting in a parking lot before firing inside a Safeway grocery store, police said.

 From Clinton Klingbeil

One of the victims fought to disarm the suspected gunman during Sunday's fatal shooting at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, according to police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.

Two people were killed, police said. They were identified as Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, a customer who was shot in front of the store, and Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, who fought the shooter in the produce section, Miller said.

CNN's Holly Yan and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

