US Government retracts allegation that Kapolei couple lived under false aliases

This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, left, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniforms. Primose, a U.S. defense contractor, and Morrison, who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children, have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. The couple were arrested Friday, July 22, 2022, in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (United States District Court District of Hawaii via AP)
Morrison’s attorney, Megan Kau, filed a motion as a supplement to a motion and joinder seeking to revoke the couple’s detention order.
In that motion, filed Friday, Kau included an email that she claims came from the government addressed to the defendants, retracting the allegation that they’d been using other aliases.
“Good afternoon. In an earlier argument the United States referenced the seizure of letters addressed to the defendants in their false identities in which the greetings in the letters referred to the defendants in names other than Bobby, Julie, Walter and Gwynn and thus could indicate that the defendants had other aliases. The United States retracts that argument. Two individuals have said that those references were nicknames for Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison and some of them were the product of inside jokes in relation to Primrose and Morrison,” the email stated.
In the motion, Kau stated that two of the three arguments the government has made to hold Primrose and Morrison without bail have since been retracted. Kau also said that the claims that the couple are Russian spies has damaged their reputations.
“For these reasons and for the reasons stated in the Motion and the Joinder, the defense respectfully asks to release Morrison under a condition or combination of conditions (also discussed in the pending Motion) that will reasonably assure her appearance,” Kau wrote.
The couple has been charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S., false statement in passport application and aggravated identity theft. They face up to 17 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
