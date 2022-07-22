UPDATE | HPD chief responds to video of Waikiki arrest and commends officers

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on Friday told KITV4 that some of the crime statistics HPD Chief Joe Logan presented at the Honolulu Police Commission meeting on Wednesday were incorrect.
Logan told the commissioners that major crime in Waikiki is down 32% for the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year.
"Given the increased activity in D6 (Waikiki), the decrease of major crimes by 32% is huge. So it's kind of opposite the perception that Waikiki is experiencing more crime. By the statistics it's not," Logan told the commissioners during Wednesday's meeting.
HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu issued this statement on Friday: "It was actually District 7 (East Honolulu), and not District 6 (Waikiki), that had the largest drop in major crime for the first six months of the year. District 7’s stats were approximately 27% lower than the first six months of 2021. Waikiki’s stats were down, but only by 1%.
"The stats that were given out on Wednesday were based on initial, raw numbers. Going forward we will be using those cases that have already been classified. We apologize for the misinformation."
ORIGINAL STORY ON 7/20:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- During the Honolulu Police Commission meeting on Wednesday, police chief Joe Logan commended the officers in Waikiki who helped to de-escalate a recent situation.
A KITV4 reporter captured video of the incident on Sunday at around 9 p.m., at the corner of Uluniu Avenue and Koa Avenue.
The officers told the people gathered at the street corner to move along, and the officers got verbal pushback.
Police warned that if the people didn't leave they would be arrested. One person resisted, and the officers took action to arrest him.
Some in the community, including a state representative, questioned the actions of the officers.
Logan told the commissioners: "I've reviewed the body worn cameras. I've reviewed the police reports, and I commend the officers for all the actions that they did. So I looked at all the information prior to what the video on television showed, and so the officers did everything they could to de-escalate the situation and try to move the individuals along, didn't want to arrest anyone.
"Instead of arresting people for open container of alcohol they poured the alcohol out. And so in that environment things happen and an individual did get arrested and the use of force was what I saw within guidelines and parameters.
"So it's interesting to see, you know there's two sides to every story but what I saw is the officers did an outstanding job in trying to de-escalate in every way possible and not arrest anybody, but just to have a group of individuals that was blocking the sidewalk, actually on the street to move along, and one of the individuals didn't want to listen to the police officers."
Jesse Devlin, 22, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released after posting $1,000 bail.
Logan also told the commissioners that despite the perception that crime is up in Waikiki, statistics show that major crimes -- which include felony assault, terroristic threatening, and criminal property damage -- are down 32% for the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.
