UPDATE | Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 56 min ago UPDATE SEPTEMBER 8: A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening, after he allegedly was shot at Hau Bush Park in Ewa Beach. The victim alleges that the suspect fled in a vehicle. No suspect has been identified at this time, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.---ORIGINAL STORYPolice are on scene for an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach.Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, Honolulu Police were called to the 91-101 block of Papipi Road in Ewa Beach for reports of an attempted murder.State Senator Kurt Fevella spoke with KITV4 and confirms that there was a shooting near Papipi Road and Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. One man has been hospitalized. Police are still on scene as of late Thursday evening. No other information has been released at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for more updates. Tags Investigation Attempted Murder Honolulu Police Police Ewa Beach Kurt Fevalla Papipi Road