UPDATE: Barricade situation in Kalihi is now over

According to Honolulu Police Department Capt. Parker Bode: "We believed that there was a female within the residence. Other residents of that house, and of the adjacent properties were evacuated. Our Criminal Investigation Division negotiators, our Specialized Services Division or SWAT, and our patrol officers were on scene. At 9:45 p.m., the suspect surrendered and is now in custody."
Update at 10 p.m.
Honolulu police tell KITV4 that the barricade situation is over, and the suspect has surrendered.
Jeremy Lee will have a live interview with police at the scene on KITV4 News Tonight at 10.
Original story at 8 p.m.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are at the scene of a barricade situation in Kalihi.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Halona Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
There is a large police presence in the area. The SWAT team is on the scene.
Police tell KITV4 they have evacuated people in the area.
Halona Street is adjacent to the H-1 Freeway westbound, near the Houghtailing Street offramp. Halona Street is closed but the freeway remains open.
This is a developing story. Jeremy Lee will have a live report from the scene on KITV4 News Tonight at 10.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.