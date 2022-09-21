Unusual court proceedings for Big Island kidnapping suspect

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Big Island prosecutors secured an indictment against Duncan Mahi, while a preliminary hearing was held across the island.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was an unnerving day in the courts on the Big Island and a big reason behind that has to do with a recent State Supreme Court decision.
Duncan Mahi is a repeat offender, according to court documents, having already been twice convicted of felony terroristic threatening in 2018.
Nonetheless, 52 year old Duncan Mahi appeared to face the charges of kidnapping, terroristic threats, sexual assault and meth trafficking.
In Kona, Mahi appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing, where law enforcement personnel described arriving at Anaehoomalu Beach where Mikella Debina's boyfriend had been restrained with tape and zip ties.
Meanwhile in Hilo, an 11 count Grand Jury indictment was returned against Mahi. Why the 2 court procedures at the same time? On September 8th of this month, the Hawaii state supreme court, as deputy prosecutor Thomas Brady of the Honolulu office explained, made a controversial 3-2 ruling. .
"It's an important decision. What it basically did is it invalidated our way of charging cases by way of prelim hearings. And this was based on 40 years of practice that allowed us to go to prelim hearings," Brady explained, "So the net result is we have 168 felony cases is already charged in the system, that currently are invalidated and what we have to do is rush to go to grand jury to take care of these matters so that nobody is released."
And the release of Duncan Mahi, the Hawaii county prosecutor on the Big Island told KITV, was a matter they did not want to risk falling through the cracks.
So the two court procedures were held simultaneously. With168 felony cases in Honolulu county now in jeopardy, the Big Island has 220 felony cases that may need to be reindicted.
Thomas Brady is asking the state Legislature to hold a special session and draft a new law that would address the procedural restrictions of the Supreme court ruling, in what is known as the Obrerro case. Otherwise, alleged felons could be released if cases are not reindicted accordingly.