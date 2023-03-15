'Unsolved Mysteries' podcast covers 2010 Kauai homicide of Amber Jackson

LIHUE, Kauai (KITV4) -- Unsolved Mysteries, a top-rated podcast covering cold cases, profiled the Kauai homicide of 57-year-old Amber Jackson in their March 13,2023 episode.
Jackson moved to Kauai from California in 2000.
Her body was found by a wild hog hunter, just nine days after she went missing on June 23, 2010, in a remote and inaccessible ravine in Kealia.
To this day, her killer has not been found.
“The Kaua‘i Police Department remains committed in continuing to seek justice for Amber Jackson and her family and friends,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “We want nothing more than to find her killer(s) to bring some peace, closure, and answers as to why someone would want to harm a woman whom everyone describes as a kind, caring, and sweet human being.”
Jackson's family and friends formed the Amber Jackson Justice Group (AJJG), as well as a Facebook page, to seek answers to her unsolved murder.
You can listen to the Unsolved Mysteries Podcast episode here.
"The Amber Jackson Justice Group (AJJG) is grateful to Unsolved Mysteries, the Kaua‘i Police Department and the media for keeping Amber’s murder case in the public eye,” said Amber’s nephew Matt Alexander. “We are still grieving our beloved Amber’s senseless and brutal murder and we are not giving up. We know that someone out there has information that could help solve the case,” said Alexander.
The AJJG is offering a $20,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Amber's killer.
To report information, please contact the Kauai Police Department at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, or via cskauai.org, or Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App.
Netflix released 12 new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries in 2020. On February 17, 2021, the Unsolved Mysteries podcast was launched. Episodes are available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Radio.com.
